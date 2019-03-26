Eric Topol: Deep Medicine

Warwick's will host Eric Topol as he discusses and signs his new book, "Deep Medicine: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Healthcare Human Again." Topol is founder and Director of Scripps Research Translational Institute.

This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please visit our website or call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 for details.