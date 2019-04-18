Erica Jong & Kim Dower

Warwick's will host Erica Jong and Kim Dower as they discuss and sign their new books, "The World Began with Yes," and "Sunbathing on Tyrone Power's Grave." Jong is a celebrated poet, essayist, and #1 "New York Times" bestselling author of "Fear of Flying." Dower is a Pushcart Prize nominee and the former City Poet Laureate of West Hollywood.

This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when one of the books is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please visit our website or call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 for details.