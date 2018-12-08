Erin Hanson: The Petite Show
The Erin Hanson Gallery 9705 Carroll Centre Road , San Diego, California 92126
Come discover Erin's petite oil paintings, the perfect gift or treat for any lover of impressionism. These small canvases are masterpieces of color and light, each brush stroke a deliberate expression by the artist. Sized between 8x10 and 20x24 inches, these petites are perfect for decorating narrow walls, hallways and guest rooms.
The Petite Collection will be available for viewing exclusively at our holiday artist's reception on Saturday evening, December 8th. Please join us for an evening of live music, holiday treats, free wine tasting and great art!
Saturday, December 8th from 5pm - 9pm
The Erin Hanson Gallery
9705 Carroll Centre Road
San Diego, CA 92126