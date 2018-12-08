Erin Hanson: The Petite Show

Come discover Erin's petite oil paintings, the perfect gift or treat for any lover of impressionism. These small canvases are masterpieces of color and light, each brush stroke a deliberate expression by the artist. Sized between 8x10 and 20x24 inches, these petites are perfect for decorating narrow walls, hallways and guest rooms.

The Petite Collection will be available for viewing exclusively at our holiday artist's reception on Saturday evening, December 8th. Please join us for an evening of live music, holiday treats, free wine tasting and great art!

Saturday, December 8th from 5pm - 9pm

The Erin Hanson Gallery

9705 Carroll Centre Road

San Diego, CA 92126