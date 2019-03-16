Escondido’s Spring Fling – St. Patrick’s Family Festival

St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner so come paint the town green with Welk Resorts San Diego on Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17 from 1 – 7 p.m. There are plenty of shenanigans for the entire family to enjoy including a professional flying circus trapeze, an infinite obstacle course, carnival rides, and other incredible games. You may even find a pot of gold by the end of the day! Experience roaming circus acts by Circus Mafia throughout the festival. Test your skills and try to escape the leprechaun in a wipeout challenge. Guests can also get in the St. Patty’s spirit with Irish-themed food, green beer, and access to a full bar. Leprechauns of all ages are welcome so make sure to get your tickets soon because this family festival is sure to shamrock!

Cost: Tickets are only $15 for adults and $10 for children. They are inclusive of all rides and entertainment.

Tickets: http://stpatricksfamilyfestival.eventbrite.com