Escondido’s Spring Fling – St. Patrick’s Family Festival
Welk Resorts 8845 Lawrence Welk Drive, San Diego, California 92026
St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner so come paint the town green with Welk Resorts San Diego on Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17 from 1 – 7 p.m. There are plenty of shenanigans for the entire family to enjoy including a professional flying circus trapeze, an infinite obstacle course, carnival rides, and other incredible games. You may even find a pot of gold by the end of the day! Experience roaming circus acts by Circus Mafia throughout the festival. Test your skills and try to escape the leprechaun in a wipeout challenge. Guests can also get in the St. Patty’s spirit with Irish-themed food, green beer, and access to a full bar. Leprechauns of all ages are welcome so make sure to get your tickets soon because this family festival is sure to shamrock!
Cost: Tickets are only $15 for adults and $10 for children. They are inclusive of all rides and entertainment.
Tickets: http://stpatricksfamilyfestival.eventbrite.com