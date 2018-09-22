Join us at the only Alzheimer's Walk in North County, the Escondido Walk to End Alzheimer's on September 22nd. Registration at 7:30am, Walk begins at 9am. Emcee is Police Chief Craig Carter. Activities include dancers, a stilt walker, something for all! Help us raise funds to educate and empower those with dementia, their caregivers and those concerned about Alzheimer's - the third leading cause of death in California. alz.org/walk