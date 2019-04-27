Esports Challenge Minecraft

We have Exciting news! Steam Maker and The San Diego Kids Expo and Fair have partnered up to bring a Minecraft challenge to the Kids Expo and Fair on the 27th and 28th of April at the Del Mar fairgrounds from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

AAEL is an Esports League that will be organizing and running the Challenge. Students from grades 4-8 can preregister now, the registration fee is $10 per student and just for signing up they will get a family 4-pack of tickets to the fantastic San Diego Kids Expo and Fair.

The Challenge will be a mining competition. Competitors will Race against the clock to mine the most gold on our special event map. Winners will be announced at 4:00pm each day. We have special prizes for the winners. (you do not need to be present at 4:00pm to win, but you must be present to play)

We are very excited for this event; it is great fun every year and we hope to add to the excitement with some friendly competition. If you are interested you can find more information at playaael.org