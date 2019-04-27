Esports Challenge Minecraft
Del Mar Fairgrounds 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, California 92014
We have Exciting news! Steam Maker and The San Diego Kids Expo and Fair have partnered up to bring a Minecraft challenge to the Kids Expo and Fair on the 27th and 28th of April at the Del Mar fairgrounds from 10:00am to 4:00pm.
AAEL is an Esports League that will be organizing and running the Challenge. Students from grades 4-8 can preregister now, the registration fee is $10 per student and just for signing up they will get a family 4-pack of tickets to the fantastic San Diego Kids Expo and Fair.
The Challenge will be a mining competition. Competitors will Race against the clock to mine the most gold on our special event map. Winners will be announced at 4:00pm each day. We have special prizes for the winners. (you do not need to be present at 4:00pm to win, but you must be present to play)
We are very excited for this event; it is great fun every year and we hope to add to the excitement with some friendly competition. If you are interested you can find more information at playaael.org