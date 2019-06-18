Essential Portuguese is a 5-class educational series on the Portuguese language and culture, that takes place in Point Loma, home to San Diego's vibrant Portuguese community. Amanda da Rosa and Gabrielle Horta will take you on a journey of Portugal from the comforts of a modern, community work space right next to the San Diego Bay. Along the way, you will learn the fundamentals of European Portuguese, gain new insights into the Portuguese culture, and meet a few new friends. Attend all 5 classes or drop-in on your favorites.