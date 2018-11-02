Estas Tonne: The Breath of Sound World Tour
Balboa Theatre 868 Fourth Ave., San Diego, California 92101
The world famous guitar virtuoso Estas Tonne started his rise as a musician while performing on the streets all over the world.
As a modern-day Troubadour he travels countless places and spreads an inspirational message of the new consciousness and paradigm whilst playing worldwide.
His music is a deep reflection of a classical structure, Flamenco, Gypsy, Latin and Electronic soundscapes.
First time in USA!
