Estas Tonne: The Breath of Sound World Tour

Balboa Theatre 868 Fourth Ave., San Diego, California 92101

The world famous guitar virtuoso Estas Tonne started his rise as a musician while performing on the streets all over the world.

As a modern-day Troubadour he travels countless places and spreads an inspirational message of the new consciousness and paradigm whilst playing worldwide.

His music is a deep reflection of a classical structure, Flamenco, Gypsy, Latin and Electronic soundscapes.

First time in USA!

Balboa Theatre 868 Fourth Ave., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
San Diego
424-385-1992
