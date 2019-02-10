The San Diego area is known for the diversity of its culture and its people. We want to bring new flavor to the San Diego wedding industry by bringing together the different aspects of the industry all in one spot: the Ethnic Bridal Showcase. and the Ethnic Bridal Showcase was created to meet these unique cultural needs! As members of the Southern California wedding industry ourselves, we see an obvious and growing demand for ethnic brides and bridal parties to connect with vendors that are both experienced and can meet their unique, cultural needs! Above all, we want to help you as you plan and put together your special day. ♥