Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl

Oceanside Theatre Company, the resident theatre company of The Brooks Theatre and Studio 219, presents Eurydice, by award-winning playwright Sarah Ruhl. The production is directed by Dhyana Dahl. Performance dates are February 10- 26 at The Brooks Theatre in Downtown Oceanside (Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm; Sundays at 2pm). This production features original composed music performed by live musicians, shadow puppetry, a captivating lighting design, original art work, and a stellar cast of professional actors.

Eurydice focuses on a unique and modern retelling of the classic Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, as seen through the female perspective. The audience is taken on an enchanting, allegorical journey from the land of the living to the depths of the underworld. With heartfelt themes of music, love, loss, and discovering your own truth, Eurydice will make the audience leave the theatre feeling emotionally moved and imaginatively nourished. The beauty of this play must be experienced!

The professional cast is headed by local North County actors Morgan Taylor Altenhoff as Eurydice and Christopher Pittman as Eurydice's Father, New York actor John Maltese as Orpheus (recent credits include Utah Shakespeare Festival, Great River Shakespeare Festival, and Arkansas Rep), and Los Angeles based film and theatre actor Tavis L. Baker as The Interesting Man/Lord of the Underworld.

Tickets: $25 General Admission, $19 Seniors, $15 Students/Military. Tickets available online or at the box office. Oceanside Theatre Company is a 501c3 non-profit organization. The Brooks Theatre is located at 217 N Coast Highway in Oceanside. For more information, please visit www.oceansidetheatre.org or call 760-433-8900.