Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl

Oceanside Theatre Company presents Eurydice, by award-winning playwright Sarah Ruhl. The production is directed by Dhyana Dahl. Performance dates are February 10- 26 at The Brooks Theatre in Downtown Oceanside (Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm; Sundays at 2pm). This production features live musicians, shadow puppetry, a captivating lighting design, original art work, and a stellar cast of professional actors.

Eurydice focuses on a unique and modern retelling of the classic Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, as seen through the female perspective. With heartfelt themes of music, love, loss, and discovering your own truth, Eurydice will make the audience leave the theatre feeling emotionally moved and imaginatively nourished.

The professional cast is headed by local North County actors Morgan Taylor Altenhoff as Eurydice and Christopher Pittman as Eurydice's Father, New York actor John Maltese as Orpheus (recent credits include Utah Shakespeare Festival, Great River Shakespeare Festival, and Arkansas Rep), and Los Angeles based film and theatre actor Tavis L. Baker as The Interesting Man/Lord of the Underworld.

Tickets: $25 General Admission, $19 Seniors, $15 Students/Military. Tickets available online or at the box office. Oceanside Theatre Company is a 501c3 non-profit organization.