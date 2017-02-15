Eva Hesse - San Diego Jewish Film Festival
The post-minimalist movement was inspired in part by pioneer artist Eva Hesse and her ground-breaking contributions to this art genre. Hesse is celebrated in this documentary as one of America’s foremost postwar artists. A woman whose career was cut short at age 34 due to a brain tumor, Hesse managed to leave a legacy of work that seemed to defy easy categorization. Her sculptures in latex, fiberglass, and plastics, as art critic Arthur Danto wrote, are “full of life, of eros, even of comedy. Each piece vibrates with originality and mischief.” Through journals, correspondence with close friends, and archival interviews, the story of Hesse, her work, and her trailblazing contributions as a female artist in the 1960’s unfolds.
Director: Marcie Begleiter
Documentary / Arts & Music / 105 mins / Germany, USA / 2016 / San Diego Premiere
Introduced By: Rob Sidner, Director, Mingei International Museum
Wednesday, February 15, 2017 11:00AM(Underwriter Track Screening)
Thursday, February 16, 2017 1:30PM
