Eva Struble & Scott Polach / A Duo Show

// Exhibition on view November 17, 2018 – February 17, 2019

// Opening Public Reception: Saturday, November 17, 2018 – 6PM - 9PM

Free to attend but must RSVP via https://sparksgallery.com/exhibitions/exhibition-eva-struble-scott-polach-duo-show

On Saturday, November 17th, Sparks Gallery will open a show within a show – a selection of featured works by artists Scott Polach and Eva Struble, former Space 4 Art residents – as part of the ongoing “Convergence” exhibition. Each artist’s practice has continued to flourish in their post-Space 4 Art tenure and includes exhibitions at institutions such as the Museum of Photographic Arts, Oceanside Museum, San Diego Art Institute, and Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego.

Through lens-based media, sculpture and events, Scott Polach’s work investigates how perceptions of landscapes relate to public policies and personal viewpoints. The cultural, political and physical landscapes where Eva Struble has lived shape her work in painting, textiles and installation. Having explored the edges and corners of many cities, her work is fueled by physical experience of place, archival research and social interaction.

To underscore the gallery’s mission of collaboration and perseverance within the local art community, Sparks Gallery is partnering with Space 4 Art for a complete takeover of the gallery’s lower level this Fall. The exhibition will feature a selection of San Diego artists who have supported Space 4 Art and had studios there, or/are currently in residence. Space 4 Art is working to endure by breaking ground on a permanent home in Sherman Heights in 2019. To learn more or support Space 4 Art, please visit: http://www.sdspace4art.org/support/

Proceeds from wine sales will directly benefit the Space 4 Art fundraising campaign for their new permanent home.