An Evening of Aloha with Kalapana

Quartyard

Spend an evening listening to the island music of legendary Hawaiian artists Kalapana over dinner and drinks on a beautiful night in East Village/Downtown San Diego!

Opening for Kalapana is Island Reggae Band, REIGN, and music provided by DJ Jerson Andrade.

Ticket Cost: $69 includes Dinner and the Concert.

Tickets are limited due to venue capacity. Please buy your ticket to support the cause. Mahalo!

Proceeds from this concert will go to the SD Cosmopolitan/Lions Club International to support the disaster relief efforts in Hawaii affected by Hurricane Lane.

Cheers and Mahalo!

Info
1301 Market Street, San Diego, California 92101
Downtown, East Village, Gaslamp
6198382298
