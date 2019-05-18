An Evening with Keb' Mo'

Four-time GRAMMY winning singer, songwriter, guitarist and blues artist Keb’ Mo’ has cultivated a reputation as a modern master of American roots music through the understated excellence of his live and studio performances.

Artists who have recorded his songs include B.B. King, Buddy Guy, the Dixie Chicks, Joe Cocker, Robert Palmer, Tom Jones, Melissa Manchester, Solomon Burke and the Zac Brown Band. And his list of collaborators is equally impressive: Bonnie Raitt, Taj Mahal, Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Jackson Browne, Natalie Cole, Lyle Lovett, India Arie, James Cotton, Bobby Rush, Timothy B. Schmit, Marcus Miller and many more.