An Evening of Koto Music with Kozue Matsumoto

Kalabash School of Music + the Arts 5725 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla, California 92037

Join the Center for World Music for an evening of koto (Japanese harp) music with Kozue Matsumoto. Matsumoto will guide the audience through a performance of traditional and contemporary koto music. She will open with an introduction to the instrument, its culture, and history. You won't want to miss it!

General admission is $20. Get tickets here: https://www.artful.ly/center-for-world-music/store/events/16427

La Jolla
