An Evening of Koto Music with Kozue Matsumoto

Join the Center for World Music for an evening of koto (Japanese harp) music with Kozue Matsumoto. Matsumoto will guide the audience through a performance of traditional and contemporary koto music. She will open with an introduction to the instrument, its culture, and history. You won't want to miss it!

General admission is $20. Get tickets here: https://www.artful.ly/center-for-world-music/store/events/16427