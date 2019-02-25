An Evening of Language and Laughter with Richard Lederer

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Richard Lederer’s An Evening of Language and Laughter. After his sold-out performance of Amazing Words and other shows over the years, North Coast Rep brings back Dr. Lederer with his newest show An Evening of Language and Laughter on February 25th at 7:30pm. The San Diego Union-Tribune history quizmaster and language columnist will take you on a joy ride through the glories and oddities of our marvelous English language. Come prepared to laugh at and learn from Dr. Lederer’s comic riffs. Fun for all ages.

Rich will perform his world-famous “The World According to Student Bloopers” and his Quasimodo and Prinderella classic puns.

During the performance, Dr. Lederer will auction off his services and the proceeds benefit North Coast Rep. The two auction items are the following:

Lederer On Language. Language author and columnist Dr. Richard Lederer will come to your home, child’s school, house of worship, local library, service club, supper club, book club, or business to present whatever program of language learning and fun you wish.

POKER 101. As the father of Howard “The Professor” Lederer and Annie Duke, “The Princess of Poker,” Richard Lederer is the most successful breeder of world-class poker players in history. Dr. Lederer

will instruct you in the fundamentals of the great American game of Texas Hold’em.

There will be a book signing after the show and mingle with the audience. This is a benefit performance for North Coast Rep. It’s a fun evening of theatre!