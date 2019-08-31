An Evening With Louise Penny

LOUISE PENNY, a former CBC radio journalist, is the #1 New York Times and Globe and Mail bestselling author of the Chief Inspector Armand Gamache novels. She has been awarded the CWA Dagger, Nero, Macavity and Barry Awards, as well as two each of the Arthur Ellis and Dilys Awards. In addition, she has won the Agatha Award (seven times), and was a finalist for the Edgar Award for Best Novel. In 2017, she received the Order of Canada for her contributions to Canadian culture. Louise Penny lives in a small village south of Montréal.

EVENT FORMAT: Discussion followed by Audience Q & A.