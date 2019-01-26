An Evening of Middle Eastern Classical Music

Join the Center for World Music for a delightful evening of Middle Eastern classical music with violinist and singer Luay Yousif, guitarist Jack Tamas, and drummer Omar Alchi. Luay will present traditional songs and instrumentals of the Middle East as well as his own original compositions. A sought-after singer throughout North America, he sings in Aramaic in the Chaldean (Christian) tradition of Iraq.

This is the third of an eight-concert series in the Center for World Music’s Passport to Worlds of Music 2018-19 Season. Learn more here: https://centerforworldmusic.org/event/middle_east_yousif/