The Barona Cultural Center & Museum invites you to an evening with renowned Native American legal scholar, author and historian, Walter Echo-Hawk as he discusses his newest book, The Sea of Grass: A Family Tale from the American Heartland on Monday, October 7 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Barona Community Center.

The Sea of Grass chronicles 10 generations of Echo-Hawk’s Pawnee family and explores the history of the Pawnee Nation which was shaped by the land, animals, and plants of the Central Plains and by the long sweep of Indigenous history in the grasslands. This historical fiction novel covers the Pawnee Nation’s spiritual side and recounts the Native life, based on real people and events.

The event is free and open to the public. Books will be available for purchase at the event for $26. Please RSVP by calling (619) 443-7003 ext. 219 to reserve your spot. For more information, visit www.baronamuseum.org.