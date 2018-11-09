An Evening with Photographers Lee Sie & Jon Barnes

Friday, November 9, 2018 6pm - 9pm

Free to attend. No RSVP required.

Join photographers Lee Sie and Jon Barnes on Friday, November 9, 2018 6-8pm at Sparks Gallery for a discussion about their current exhibition “Here and There.” The exhibition includes images captured along the California coast as well as abroad. Paired together, one can see two distinct visions of the world through each artist’s photographs.

Refreshments served at 6:00pm. Talk will begin promptly at 6:30pm.

Parking is most available at the Park It On Market parking structure at 614 Market St (and 7th Ave) for $1 per hour before 6PM. After 6PM, $10 flat rate.

https://sparksgallery.com/events/lee-sie-jon-barnes-california-works-artist-talk-reception