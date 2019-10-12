Hosted in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Evening of Spoken Word is a powerful and inspiring event featuring spoken word poetry, award-winning Toastmasters speakers, a surprise performance, and women who are leaping to change their lives and communities! Not to mention refreshments, gift basket auctions, and more!

All proceeds from this event will contribute to Leap to Success' fundraising campaign. Leap to Success is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women who are overcoming domestic violence, homelessness, and other major life challenges so they can reach their greatest potential.