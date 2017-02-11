Every Which Way Exhibition

SDSU Downtown Gallery 725 West Broadway , San Diego, California 92101

Every Which Way is the third in an annual series of exhibitions inspired by San Diego State University’s campus-wide initiative, the Common Experience. Comprised of artwork created by faculty and students from the School of Art + Design, the exhibition explores the current theme “Experience Movement” through multiple disciplines and interpretations. The selection in Every Which Way includes approaches ranging from participatory and playful to pieces that examine political and social issues.

SDSU Downtown Gallery 725 West Broadway , San Diego, California 92101

