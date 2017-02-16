Every Which Way Opening Reception
SDSU Downtown Gallery 725 West Broadway , San Diego, California 92101
Meet the artists and mingle as we celebrate the opening of Every Which Way, featuring artworks interpreting the theme of "movement." DJ Mike Turi will be spinning a curated set and visitors can make their own custom screen prints for a crowdsourced pop-up exhibition with imagery created by SDSU graphic design students.
