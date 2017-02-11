Every Which Way: SDSU Downtown Gallery Event

Every Which Way showcases artwork created by faculty and students from SDSU School of Art + Design, exploring the theme of “movement” through multiple disciplines and interpretations. The exhibition includes approaches ranging from participatory and playful to works that examine political and social issues as catalysts for historical and contemporary movements.

*Free Admission

*Thursday, February 16, 2017, Opening Reception, 5:00 - 8:00pm: with DJ Mike Turi and Screen Printing Activity with School of Art + Design faculty, Scott Wyss.

*Thursday, March 16, 2017, Downtown at Sundown with AjA Project, 5:00 - 8:00pm

Every Which Way is organized by the SDSU Downtown Gallery. Support for the exhibition and events are sponsored by the Common Experience, the School of Art + Design, the College for Professional Studies and Fine Arts, and Arts Alive SDSU. Additional support is provided by the San Diego State University Art Council.