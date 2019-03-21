The Everyday Guide to California Wines

What makes California unique among other wine-making regions of the world? How does a French Chardonnay compare with its California counterpart? What’s the best way to read a California wine label? What are some general guidelines for opening a wine bottle and tasting in a winery? Find out the answers and more in this lecture that prepares you for the rest of your journey through the world of California wines.

Thu, Mar 14: Part I - California’s Super Stars, Part II - Sauvignon

Blanc and Chardonnay

Thu, Mar 21: Part III - Fragrant Whites and Organic Wines, Part

IV - Sparklers and Pinot Noir

Thu, Mar 28: Part V - Big Bold Reds, Part VI - Secret Red Gems

Every session 3:30 - 4:30pm. Free, open to all.