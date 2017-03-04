Everyday Pilgrimages: Metaphors, Questions, and Omens with Tania Pryputniewicz and Lisa Rizzo

Join both poets for a two-hour workshop exploring the ways we can use metaphors, questions, and omens to write the poetry of our lives. Bring pencil and paper and write with us. Class time will allow for a close look at a few poems from each writer’s collection as a starting point for creating your own work, writing time, and sharing time. Course fee includes a copy of Rizzo’s Always a Blue House. (Rizzo and Pryputniewicz will be reading the night prior, Friday, March 3rd, as two of the featured readers for the Not Dead Yet Poets Society First Friday poetry series at SDWI).