Exclusive Beer Cocktail Launch at Saint Archer

Beer cocktails are getting a truly craft spin as craft cocktail gem Madison on Park, partners with San Diego-based craft brewer Saint Archer Brewing Company to create two highly-drinkable beer cocktails that will launch for one night only on Thursday, November 8th from 3pm- close at Saint Archer's Leucadia tasting room.

Made with two of Saint Archer’s best-selling beers, Madison's Cocktail Journeyman, Dean Pryor created the two cocktails that reimagine what a beer cocktail can be using house-made shrubs, marmalades and fresh juices. The Spicy Blonde cocktail is crafted with pineapple juice, house-made habanero-apricot marmalade, mixed with Saint Archer's clean, crisp Blonde Ale and garnished with pineapple and Tajin. The White Rose is made with house-made peach-rose balsamic shrub, simple syrup, dehydrated rose, white sugarand Saint Archer's Belgian-style White Ale. A 100% natural straw that is harvested from wheat plant will accompany the cocktails.