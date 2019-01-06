Exhibition: “Abducting Reality” A New Collection by Artist Alexander Arshansky

// Exhibition on view January 6 - March 24, 2019

// Opening Reception: Sunday, January 6, 2019 6PM to 9PM

// Free to attend but must RSVP via https://sparksgallery.com/exhibitions/featured-new-works-alexander-arshansky-abducting-reality#more-13869

Sparks Gallery is pleased to announce new featured works by talented San Diego artist Alexander Arshansky for a new show, “Abducting Reality”. The exhibit will display intricately painted works that bring the conceptual into physical form, while questioning absoluteness and corporeality.

Alexander Arshansky is a Russian-born artist whose style is a combination of Biomorphic Abstraction, Cubist-like compositions, with detailed and intricate designs.

Arshansky is a prolific artist with over 850 paintings produced in the last 7 years. The layering and detailed imagery make his works deep and complex, reflecting his emotional state while he creates each piece.

Opening wine sales to benefit SPORTS for Exceptional Athletes