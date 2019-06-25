Exhibition: The AjA Project - Student Photography

// Reception: Tuesday, June 25, 2019 6PM - 8PM

// Exhibition on view through JULY 7, 2019

Free to attend but must RSVP via https://sparksgallery.com/exhibitions/aja-student-exhibition

Sparks Gallery is pleased to host a guest exhibition by The AjA Project, a San Diego-based nonprofit organization providing participatory photography programming to youth and communities.

In partnership with the San Diego County Office of Education Juvenile Court and Community Schools, The AjA Project programmed with youth participants through its Art + Social Justice curriculum at two unique sites in San Diego this Spring.

“How We See,” an exhibition by 37ECB students, is a culmination of work developed over 20 sessions of AjA Project programming centered around photography and identity. For three months students photographed their social and personal environments using film and digital cameras. Their work is a testament to

perseverance, determination, and creativity.

To learn more about the AjA Project and their #SafeHavenInFocus giving campaign, click on this link.

