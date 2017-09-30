Exhibition: Alexandra Hart: A Solo Show / symbiosis

Alexandra Hart presents "symbiosis" an original collection of works heavily informed by biology, the rich history and traditions of metalsmiths, and relationships - between people, objects, and nature. Sparks Gallery is delighted to welcome Hart and collaborator Tea Ninkovic, an inventive, LA-based couturier for this richly textured exhibition.

"This exhibition is inspired by natural symbiotic relations. In each piece, I strive to achieve an “aesthetic symbiosis” of abstract sculptural ideas, traditional jewelry forms, and the human body. I designed each piece to act on the body as if it were a distinct organism living with its host. Each work offers the wearer and the viewer an opportunity to ask: “How do I relate to my jewelry?” In creating much of the work, I collaborated closely with my colleague Tea Ninkovic, a couturier. In addition, the Sparks Gallery has long encouraged the ideas expressed in this show. My art has always been inspired by the marvels of life and biological science. I offer this exhibition as a tribute to the symbiotic relationship between art and science." - Alexandra Hart

