// Exhibition on view FEB 19 – MAY 21, 2017

Free event - RSVP Required for opening reception via http://sparksgallery.com/exhibitions/exhibition-edge-of-the-ocean-a-group-show

Exhibiting Southern California artists whose artworks are inspired by the San Diego coast.

The artists’ work on view will show their interpretations of the San Diego coastline: capturing the feeling of the sand, water, wind, animal life and plant life, as well as the natural beauty of the shape & form of the edge of the ocean.

Artists on view include Li Huai, an educator at UCSD (whose work deals with issues related to East-West cultural interaction), Stefanie Bales, who teaches Art and Design classes at Platt College (whose mixed-media paintings celebrate feminine serenity in seascapes and landscapes), and Sherry Krulle-Beaton, who holds an Environmental Design degree along with her art studies (whose work is representative of expressionist and abstracted elements of nature). Iconic San Diego scenes (photographs on metal) by Jon Barnes, and Roy Kerckhoffs’ selectively hand-colored photographic prints of piers and lifeguard towers will also be on view.

Parking:

Parking is most available at the Park It On Market parking structure at 614 Market St (and 7th Ave) for $1 per hour before 6PM. After 6PM, $10 flat rate.