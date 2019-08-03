Exhibition: Gallery Selections 2019

Sparks Gallery 530 6th Ave., San Diego, California 92101

// Exhibition on view AUGUST 3 – OCTOBER 27, 2019

// OPENING PUBLIC RECEPTION: SATURDAY, AUGUST 3, 2019 – SIX TO NINE PM

Free to attend but must RSVP via https://sparksgallery.com/exhibitions/exhibition-gallery-selections-2019-a-group-show

Sparks Gallery welcomes visitors to its annual “Gallery Selections” show, featuring just six Southern California artists who create work that resonates with contemporary collectors, features strong narratives, and shows talented craftsmanship and execution.

2019 Gallery Selections artists include:

Derek Weiler

Evgeniya Golik

Lynn Christopher

Mark Edward Adams

Sherry Xiaohong Chen

Tiffany Bociek

Opening reception wine sales to benefit California Veterans Legal Task Force.

FB link: https://www.facebook.com/events/2199626450366302/

Sparks Gallery 530 6th Ave., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
619-696-1416
