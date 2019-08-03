Exhibition: Gallery Selections 2019
Sparks Gallery 530 6th Ave., San Diego, California 92101
// Exhibition on view AUGUST 3 – OCTOBER 27, 2019
// OPENING PUBLIC RECEPTION: SATURDAY, AUGUST 3, 2019 – SIX TO NINE PM
Free to attend but must RSVP via https://sparksgallery.com/exhibitions/exhibition-gallery-selections-2019-a-group-show
Sparks Gallery welcomes visitors to its annual “Gallery Selections” show, featuring just six Southern California artists who create work that resonates with contemporary collectors, features strong narratives, and shows talented craftsmanship and execution.
2019 Gallery Selections artists include:
Derek Weiler
Evgeniya Golik
Lynn Christopher
Mark Edward Adams
Sherry Xiaohong Chen
Tiffany Bociek
Opening reception wine sales to benefit California Veterans Legal Task Force.
FB link: https://www.facebook.com/events/2199626450366302/