Exhibition: "Harmony / A Group Show"

// Exhibition on view January 27 - April 21, 2019

// Opening Reception Sunday, January 27, 2019 6pm - 9pm

Free to attend but must RSVP via https://sparksgallery.com/exhibitions/exhibition-harmony-group-show

To kick off the new year, Sparks Gallery is pleased to present a selection of artworks that are inspired by music. Entitled “Harmony”, this exhibition will explore both the traditional movement of the body in motion, as well as abstract works with bursts of colors and shapes. Each artist will interpret music and dance through their unique vision and craft.

Artists on view include:

Anna Van Fleet, Cheryl Tall, Daniel Ketelhut, Duke Windsor, Evgeniya Golik, Irina Negulescu, Jeremy Sicile-Kira, Julia Rasor, Julia San Román, Khalid Alkaaby, Larry Caveney, Lenore Simon, Matthew Snyder, Michael Carini, Michele Benzamin-Miki, Michelle D. Ferrera, Ry Beloin, Steven Morris