Exhibition: James Hubbell: The Space Between

On view March 31 - July 7, 2019 at Sparks Gallery

Opening reception: Saturday, March 31st 2019 6PM-9PM

FREE EVENT – RSVP is required for the opening reception via https://sparksgallery.com/exhibitions/featured-new-works-james-hubbell-the-space-between

Sparks Gallery is pleased to announce new featured works by San Diego artist James Hubbell for a new show, “The Space Between”. Hubbell will be exhibiting works in a variety of mediums: sculpture, drawings, paintings, and mixed media.

James Hubbell is an artist who is connected to nature and his inner dreams which he expresses through architecture and art. He sculpts one-of-a-kind living environments from natural materials that provide shelter and inspiration for those who wish to live in harmony with nature. For more than 50 years, he has given the world an inspiring vision of nature as expressed in mosaic, stained glass, wood carving, metal shapes, sculpted concrete, patterned brickwork, and stone.

Opening night wine sales to benefit Ilan Lael Foundation.