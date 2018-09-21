Exhibition: Lee Sie & Jon Barnes – Here & There

// Exhibition on view September 21 – December 30, 2018

// OPENING PUBLIC RECEPTION: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2018 – 6PM TO 9PM

RSVP is required for the opening reception

https://sparksgallery.com/exhibitions/featured-new-works-sie-barnes

Lee Sie and Jon Barnes are both talented San Diego photographers who have captured images along the California coast, as well as abroad. Jon Barnes’ international focus for the show is a recent trip to Iceland with dreamy images of the coast waterfalls, and villages, while Lee Sie’s images of Europe, particularly Tuscany, are striking and almost painterly. Paired together, one can see two distinctive visions of the world through each artist’s photographs.

