Exhibition: ManRabbit “Dripping Glitter” / A Solo Show

// Exhibition on view FEBRUARY 23 – MAY 19, 2019

// OPENING PUBLIC RECEPTION: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2019 – SIX TO NINE PM

Sparks Gallery is pleased to announce a new solo show with works by ManRabbit, opening February 23, 2019. ManRabbit is a collaboration by San Diego artists Lee Selman and Carla Naden. The two female artists work together as a team to layer fabric and paper, paint, jewels and sparkles, and finally top each piece with a thick resin coat, leaving the works with a luxurious gleam.

Gallery Owner Sonya Sparks confirms, “ManRabbit is exploring the contemporary feminine with extravagantly adorned women who are complex, glamorous, and flawed, yet powerful. ManRabbit’s works are best observed in person to see the incredible details within in each piece.”

