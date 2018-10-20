Exhibition: Medium Festival “Size Matters”

Opening Reception Saturday, October 20, 2018 6-9pm

Exhibition on view October 20 - November 11, 2018

Free to attend but must RSVP via https://sparksgallery.com/exhibitions/opening-reception-medium-festival-photography-size-matters

Size Matters is the signature exhibition of the annual Medium Festival, presenting a curated selection of works smaller than 10″ (image size, not frame size). The 2018 exhibition will be held at Sparks Gallery in San Diego’s Gaslamp district with an opening reception on Oct. 20 from 6-9pm. Guests are invited to RSVP to receive a free drink ticket for the opening.

20 artists were selected by the exhibition juror is Brian Clamp, director of ClampArt in New York City.

Three awards will be given to participating photographers, including a $500 Purchase Award where the selected work of art will be donated to a prominent museum collection. Our Director’s Choice Award will include two VIP Passes to the 2019 Medium Festival, and an honorable mention will receive a significant award from our supporters.

Proceeds from wine sales and a portion of art sales on opening night will directly Medium.