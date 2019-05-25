// Exhibition on view MAY 25 – AUG 18, 2019 (on break for our Comic-Con takeover between July 7 – August 3)

// OPENING PUBLIC RECEPTION: SATURDAY, MAY 25, 2019 – SIX TO NINE PM

FREE EVENT – RSVP is required for the opening reception is required via https://sparksgallery.com/exhibitions/exhibition-minis-2019-a-group-show

Sparks Gallery’s annual “minis” exhibition returns at the end of May this year, featuring local artists who have created work in many different mediums. All works are under 12 inches long and priced under $500. In addition to the small works on view, a selection of studies and sketches by the artists will also be available for purchase in a silent auction on opening night.

Jewelry Trunk Show provided by Errant Gem on opening night.

Opening reception wine sales to benefit Sports for Exceptional Athletes.

Parking:

Parking is most available at the Park It On Market parking structure at 614 Market St (and 7th Ave) for $1 per hour before 6PM. After 6PM, $10 flat rate or reserve your parking spot ahead of time, visit the Sparks Gallery SpotHero Parking Page and book a spot with rates up to 50% off drive-up.