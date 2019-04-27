Exhibition: OMA Artist Alliance / A Group Show

// Exhibition on view APRIL 27 – JULY 7, 2019

// OPENING PUBLIC RECEPTION: SATURDAY, APRIL 27, 2019 – SIX TO NINE PM

FREE EVENT – RSVP is required for the opening reception via

https://sparksgallery.com/exhibitions/oma-artist-alliance

The Oceanside Museum of Art has an affiliate group of membership called “Artist Alliance”. Membership in Artist Alliance provides opportunities for interaction, visibility and growth for artists in the region. Sparks Gallery is pleased to host the latest exhibition of artwork from artists in the Artist Alliance group who are located in Southern California. 27 pieces from the Artist Alliance members were juried into the exhibition by Sparks Gallery owner & chief curator Sonya Sparks. The artwork will be on display at Sparks Gallery from April 27 – July 7, 2019. All works are for sale and directly support the local artists in the Artist Alliance group.

Opening reception wine sales to benefit The Oceanside Museum of Art.

Guests who RSVP receive one free drink ticket.

