Exhibition Opening > SUM OF THE PARTS, a curated selection of artists working in collage, in the Joseph Clayes III Gallery; 17 COLLAGES from the Athenaeum’s Permanent Collection, in the Rotunda Gallery; and selections from the Athenaeum ARTISTS' BOOKS Collection, in the North Reading Room. The works will be on view from February 18 through March 25, 2017. The event is free and open to the public.

SUM OF THE PARTS, curated by artist David Fobes, presents works by: Daphne Hill, May Ling Martinez, Allison Renshaw , Joe Yorty , Sean Brannan, Eugene Ray, Jon Measures, and David Fobes.

"The process of assembling physical pieces of visual information and arranging into an aesthetic or conceptual order is quite similar to how we as humans process multiple levels of information every second of the day. In this context, collage and assemblage come very close to a visualization of the raw experience of 'thought'." -David Fobes, curator of SUM OF THE PARTS.