// Exhibition on view AUGUST 25 – OCTOBER 13, 2019

// OPENING PUBLIC RECEPTION: SUNDAY, AUGUST 25, 2019 – SIX TO NINE PM

Free to attend but must RSVP via https://sparksgallery.com/exhibitions/exhibition-optimus-volts-we-are-the-dreamers-of-dreams-a-solo-show

Sparks Gallery is pleased to host a solo show for Optimus Volts, featuring new sculptural works inspired by the artist’s childhood experiences, interests, and objects.

From the artist: “In tougher times, I always think back to the simpler times in my life. A time when I would rush home to my toys as quickly as possible, just so that I could continue living in the different worlds I created. I have vivid memories of the environments I imagined, all so detailed that I can recall the scents and textures of everything to this day. It didn’t matter what was going on in the world around me because in my universe, everything was fun and at peace.

With this art show, I hope to invite everyone to take a peek into the different worlds I created. I want you to see the spaces I lived in, the heroes I had, and battles I fought in. Enter the mind of Optimus Volts.”

Opening reception wine sales to benefit The AjA Project.