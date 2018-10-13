Exhibition: Space 4 Art x Sparks Gallery “Convergence” / A Group Show

// Exhibition on view OCTOBER 13, 2018 – JANUARY 20, 2019

// OPENING PUBLIC RECEPTION: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2018 – 6PM - 9 PM

Over the past eight years, Space 4 Art has been a home to many local resident artists, hosted public art events, and invited San Diegans to experience cutting edge arts and culture in their own backyard. With the loss of half of their studios and gallery space in 2017, and impending loss of the live/work spaces in East Village due to new development downtown, Space 4 Art is working to endure by breaking ground on a permanent home in Sherman Heights in 2019. To learn more or support Space 4 Art, please visit: http://www.sdspace4art.org/support/

To underscore the gallery’s mission of collaboration and perseverance within the local art community, Sparks Gallery is partnering with Space 4 Art for a complete takeover of the gallery’s lower level this Fall. The exhibition will feature a selection of San Diego artists who have supported Space 4 Art and had studios there, or are currently in residence.

Artists on view:

Bob Leathers, Brennan Hubbell, Cheryl Nickel, Curtis Bracher, Derek Weiler, Eve Strubele, Jeremy Scile-Kira, Linda Litteral, May-Ling Martinez, Scott Poloch, Siobhan Arnold, and TML Dunn

Proceeds from wine sales, silent auction funds, and a portion of art sales on opening night will directly benefit the Space 4 Art fundraising campaign for their new permanent home.

