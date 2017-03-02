eXit pARTy: Steinkamping

This spring we’re launching a new exclusive event series that invites Members to eXit the norm at MCASD. These experience-driven, non-traditional events aim to excite your senses by offering new ways to interact with the art. From performance art and art hunts, to custom cocktails and nibbles from local bar and restaurant partners, being an MCASD Member just got that much better.

Jennifer Steinkamp’s massive room-size installation Madame Curie will serve as the inspiration for this kick-off eXit pARTy.