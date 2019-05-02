“Experience of a Lifetime” gala benefiting Serving Seniors

Serving Seniors will host its sixth annual Experience of a Lifetime Gala on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. at Del Mar Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe. The organization aims to raise $475,000 through this benefit event for its programs and services, including 600,000 nutritious meals, affordable housing, healthcare, and more for nearly 5,000 low-income and homeless seniors in San Diego County. The theme of this year’s Experience of a Lifetime fundraiser is “Stories for the Ages,” and the event will feature a cocktail reception, gourmet dinner, live and silent auctions, and the popular “wine grab.” For the evening’s dining, the Del Mar Country Club’s Executive Chef Jonathan Sudar will create an exclusive menu with fine wine pairings inspired by local California cuisine.

Individual tickets to “Experience of a Lifetime: Stories for the Ages” are $350. Tables of ten are $2,500. Premium tables are $3,500. More info and to purchase tickets: www.servingseniors.org/events/experience-of-a-lifetime