Experience the Winter Wonderland of Lapland Sweden in San Diego

Get into the holiday spirit at Scott Dunn’s Lapland Sweden Event! It may be sunny and warm in San Diego, but Lapland during winter is a magical wonderland of snow and ice in Sweden's northernmost province and also occupies about a quarter of its surface area. Perfect for those that enjoy off the beaten track adventures, you can go husky sledding, on snowmobile safaris, learn about Sami culture and try your hand at ice sculpting. Scott Dunn’s Europe Expert, Cammie will be on hand to guide you through this stunning region, letting you in on the best times to go, what to see and do and insider tips to guarantee viewing of the awe-inspiring display of the Northern Lights. We're also excited to be hosting the innovative brains behind three of the most spectacular and unique hotels in Sweden, if not the world, ICEHOTEL, Treehotel and Loggers Lodge. Gain exclusive access into these amazing properties, getting a glimpse into the most remarkable experiences they offer and their indispensable first-hand knowledge of the region.