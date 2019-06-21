Expert Strategies and Skills for Medical and Scientific Communication Professional Workshop

UC San Diego Extension is bringing together expert faculty and life science leaders who represent a variety of writing, research, and medical educational backgrounds. The workshop examines the basic principles of Medical Writing, and different types of scientific communication. Learn best practices with expert faculty and life science leaders who represent a variety of writing, research, and medical educational backgrounds.

Sessions include a Masterclass, skills workshop, expert and job/career panel targeted towards a wide variety of life science professionals, including physicians, researchers, and other communication professionals interested in exploring skills and roles in medical and scientific communications. All sessions will be interactive with opportunities for discussion and questions. Participants who enroll for the 1.00 credit elective unit must complete the required readings and additional assessments detailed on the course syllabus.