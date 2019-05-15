An Exploration of Antarctica with Scott Dunn

Please join us for an evening celebrating Scott Dunn's launch of mysterious and adventurous Antarctica. Welcome to an extraordinary wilderness of ice-sheets, glaciers and barren deserts that have formed over millennia. Two of Scott Dunn's Travel Experts have just returned from exciting voyages to this vast continent, hear their unique and personal experiences of Earth's last frontier, trip highlights from penguin colony sightings to polar plunges, top tips like what to pack and the different options for navigating this seemingly daunting locale. Scott Dunn are also excited to welcome photographer Rick Burritt to trace his epic journey through the extraordinary landscapes of haunting beauty. Off the beaten track explorers at heart won’t want to miss this one, and of course, there will be plenty of wine and nibbles to enjoy… To reserve your seats, simply email Reilly Curran at Reilly.Curran@scottdunn.com