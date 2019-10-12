Home to culinary innovation and award-winning brew-masters, kombucha brewers and other trendy beverages, North Park is a go-to San Diego destination for everything food and drink. On Saturday, Oct. 12 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Taste of North Park invites culinary enthusiasts to enjoy more than 40 food tastes from San Diego’s best restaurants.

Not just for foodies, Taste of North Park is also for those looking to enjoy craft beer and other unique beverages, while they walk and sip from the region’s best brews, spirits, kombuchas and boba. Beverage makers convene in North Park for the day to offer 4-ounce samples of their best releases. All of this taste sensation is enhanced by the exploration of the vibrant neighborhood of North Park that awaits you on your self-guided tour of restaurants, boutiques, murals.

Included in the price of your ticket are street musicians and a self-guided tour of the murals to enjoy as you casually stroll along the vibrant and colorful neighborhood and sample and sip along the way. From vegetarian curry to Louisiana style fried chicken and biscuits, brews from award-winning Original 40 Brewing Company and North Park Beer Co., Taste of North Park is sure to awaken all senses.

Participating restaurants and breweries include an exciting lineup of neighborhood veterans and newbies alike. Tastes from the new Northside Shack’s popular acai favorites to Breakfast Republic’s sister spot North Park Breakfast Company, and the new Louisiana Purchase offering flavors from around the world without having to leave the hip and urban feel of North Park.

Don’t forget to save room for dessert! Top the day off with a sweet treat from Nomad’s Donuts or ice cream from Hammonds Gourmet Ice Cream. Along with restaurants, local breweries stationed inside North Park’s favorite businesses will allow participants to tour trendy spaces while getting a strong sip from brew-masters like Boochcraft and Bivouac Ciderworks. Experience the best flavors San Diego has to offer in this one-of-a-kind October event.

Foodies and connoisseurs of the craft can get their tickets to this delicious event by visiting www.explorenorthpark.com/events/taste-north-park. There’s no better way to spend a Saturday than supporting local businesses while enjoying the best of food and beer!