Exploring Ethics: Technology Assisting Diplomacy: Security and Trade Across Borders

APRIL 5—This is your chance to take part in an in-depth discussion about important scientific topics. In partnership with the Center for Ethics in Science and Technology, the Fleet holds an open forum to discuss hot-button subjects from an ethical viewpoint with expert panelists. The event is free but registration required. To sign up, please visit the Ethics Center website at ethicscenter.net. Location: William & Grayson Boehm Community Forum at the Fleet Science Center.